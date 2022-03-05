Anna Marie Carothers, age 78, of English, IN entered the pearly gates of Heaven on March 2, 2022.

Anna was the oldest of five children of Walter and Goldie Marie (Marshall) Brown, having been born on November 21, 1943. She graduated from English High School in 1962 and married Donald Carothers on June 1, 1962.

Anna was a Teacher’s Aide at Patoka Elementary for many years and the Kid Korner in English. Later she was a clerk and housekeeping attendant at the Patoka Lake area and Campground store before she retired.

She attended Lincoln Hills United Methodist Church, she was a member of the Red Hatters until her health and chronic pain would not allow her to attend any longer. Anna was always thinking of others and was faithful in sending cards and visiting until mobility began to decline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donnie, a son Garrell Ray Carothers and brothers Junior, Earl, and Paul Brown.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda (Chuck) Montgomery of English, sons; Wayne Carothers (Tarra) of English, and son Ralph Carothers of Taswell, her sister Bonnie (Robert) Blunk of Taswell, sister-in-law Mary Alice Brown, grandsons; Garrell and Travis Carothers, granddaughter Brianna Carothers, great-grandchildren; Mary, Abbi, Gavin and Charlotte, step-grandchildren; Alex Pearson and Shawn Montgomery. along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and all the other “kids” who claimed or called her mom.

The funeral service will be Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also on Monday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taswell Cemetery, or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Anna Carothers.