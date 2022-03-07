Annette J. Kahle

Annette was born March 7, 1927, to Louise and Albert Tormohlen in the southern Indiana town of Holland. Though she grew up poor during the depression, she never failed to make the most of all the fun opportunities of growing up in the small town that she loved. Throughout her life, “down home” always had a special place in her heart.

Annette graduated from Holland High School in 1945. On September 11, 1948, she married Bruce F. Kahle and they began their life together. She often recalled her fun memories of going dancing with Bruce and doing the jitterbug. They later relocated to Findlay, OH where they raised their family. Through their years together, they enjoyed travelling and especially loved visiting Destin, Florida.

Annette was a loving mother to Jayne Ann Andres and David Bruce Kahle. She was also honored to call Becky (Burt) Strong and Scott Burt a special part of her family. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Findlay. Her faith in Jesus had roots in her childhood church and continued through her later years, as she surrounded herself with God’s Word.

Annette never met a stranger and she was an active part of every community she lived in. She made friends quickly and loved hearing people’s stories. She had a gift for remembering everyone she met. She loved life and always stayed joyful no matter what circumstances she faced.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Al Wenzel; brother, Eugene Tormohlen; brother-in-law, Paul Luker; and special family friend, Scott Burt.

She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Dean) Andres of Archbold, OH; son, David (Janie) Kahle of Defiance, OH; special family friend, Becky (Vern) Strong of Findlay, OH; six grandchildren, Sarah (Joshua) DeSonne of Toledo, OH, Samuel (Chelsea) Andres of Defiance, OH, Peter (Heather) Andres of Pettisville, OH, Grace (Matthew) Gerken of Toledo, OH, Justin Kahle of Defiance, OH, and Jacob Kahle of Defiance, OH; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Luker of Huntingburg, IN, and Darlene (Dave) Smith of Holland, IN; sister-in-law, Julie Tormohlen of Lawrenceville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Holland United Methodist Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m., E.S.T., with services to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at the Holland United Methodist Cemetery in Holland, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Holland United Methodist Church, the Disabled American Veterans, or Lifewise Academy of Defiance Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com or www.nassandson.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold, OH and the Nass and Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg, IN have been entrusted with the care of the Kahle family.