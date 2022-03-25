Apply for Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Open Positions

The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement is looking for highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals to fill Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions across the state.

Anyone interested should first read “Become a Conservation Officer” at on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and complete the pre-screening test under the “Apply” link. Successful completion of the pre-screening test by midnight June 3 is required to receive an application for the hiring process.

To be qualified to pass the pre-screening test, you must be a United States citizen and be 21 years old by Oct. 28. You also must be able to pass minimum Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical fitness requirements as listed at IN.gov/ilea/physical-fitness-standards.

Conservation officers comprise Indiana’s oldest state law enforcement agency. ICOs are fully recognized Indiana police officers who enforce and uphold all DNR rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws. ICOs spend most of their time on the job enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana’s waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.

In addition to traditional law enforcement work, ICOs also engage in specialty areas, including scuba, K-9, search and rescue, swift water rescue, and many more. And again fore more information on becoming a conservation officer go to on.in.gov/dnrlaw