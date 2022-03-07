Arnold M. “Arnie” Reyling, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Arnie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 5, 1944, to Robert and Anna Marie (Pieper) Reyling. He married Mary Folds on December 28, 1974, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was an alumnus of St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana, and then a graduate of Indiana State University.

He was a teacher for the East Allen County School System for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147.

He loved singing in a barbershop quartet, working in his garden, and tinkering in his barn.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Reyling, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Margaret Reyling, Columbus, OH, five siblings, Ruthie (Ted) Koelmel, Rushville, IN, Jerry (Donna Keeler) Reyling, Gadsden, AL, Janie (Fred) Kimball, Port Townsend, WA, Patty (Steve) Sullivan, Louisville, KY, and Brenda (Mike) Whetstine, Evansville, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one child, an angel in Heaven.

A Mass of Christian burial for Arnold M. “Arnie” Reyling will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Meinrad Archabbey, the Dubois County Community Foundation c/o Matthew D. Marks Endowment, and the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

