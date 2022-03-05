Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop April 29 to May 1

The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop is from April 29 to May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette. The workshop is open to women ages 18 and older and is limited to 85 participants.

The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wilderness survival, natural gardening, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting firearms, and outdoor cooking.

The workshop is for women who have never tried these activities, but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities, but would like to try new ones.

Women who enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates for BOW.

Registration, which opens March 1 and runs until there are 85 registrants, can be done online at Indianabow.com. The cost for the workshop is $250 and includes all equipment, meals, and lodging.