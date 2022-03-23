Bert Jay Allman, age 69 of Jasper, passed away at 10:25 am on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at home.

Bert was born in Seymour Indiana on August 19, 1952, to Bert Allman Jr. and Bonnie (Baker) Allman.

He worked as a custodian for Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, IN, and was a member of the Kurtz Nazarene Church.

Bert enjoyed fishing, flowers, and gardening, his dogs Zoey and Lily, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Surviving is one son, William Allman (Mary), Jasper, one daughter Virginia Bex, Bedford, IN, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, friend, Robbie Garland of Jasper, and two brothers, John and Allan Allman of Seymour.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Gavin Allman.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.

