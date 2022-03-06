Beverly S. Harris, age 52, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

Bev was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 18, 1970, to Lawrence and Marilyn (Persohn) Thewes. She married Richard “Tom” Harris on July 22, 2017, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

She was a 1988 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. She then graduated from Tri-State Beauty College in Evansville, Indiana.

She had worked at Servants, Inc. for 25 years, then for Help-at-Home, and most recently as a cook at Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr.High School.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church.

Bev enjoyed going to the beach, Jeeping, and spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Prince.

Surviving are her husband, Richard “Tom” Harris, Birdseye, IN, her parents, Lawrence and Marilyn Thewes, Celestine, IN, one daughter, Shyann (Ryan) Wolf, Evansville, IN, two step-sons, Michael (Alexandria) Harris, Corydon, IN, Richard Bradley Harris, Nagoya, Japan, one daughter-in-law, Shelby Seng, Celestine, IN, two granddaughters, Brynlee Seng and Meadow Harris, one grandson, Eastyn Wolf, one sister, Michelle (Dean) Keller, Dubois, IN, two brothers, Paul (Susie) Thewes, Celestine, IN, Duane (Courtney) Thewes, Celestine, IN, one sister-in-law, Gail Thewes, Celestine, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one son, Austin Seng, one grandson, Kamdyn Seng, and one brother, Keith Thewes.

A Mass of Christian burial for Beverly S. Harris will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be to the wishes of the family.

