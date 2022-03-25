Blazers Give Day April 7th at Vincennes

Blazers Give Da y day at Vincennes University. is a chance for Trailblazers to make a positive difference everyat Vincennes University.

VU’s second Blazers Give Day is , 2022. The 24-hour University-wide online giving campaign and celebration of Trailblazer spirit kicks off at midnight.

“The One Day That Makes A Difference Every Day ” unites alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, and friends anywhere in the world to make an impact that carries forward each and every day .

According to VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson, “Every gift truly matters and strengthens Vincennes University. Together, the VU community and friends will help ensure that the University continues to offer opportunities for students to thrive now and among future generations.”

first Blazers Give Day The Trailblazer spirit shined brightly on thelast April when VU supporters banded together to further elevate and advance the University’s mission of accessible and affordable education for all.

Vincennes University Foundation Theawarded $850,000 in scholarship funds for the 2020-21 academic year.

Every donor and gift has a positive impact.

Executive Director of the VU Foundation and Senior Director of Institutional Advancement Kristi Deetz said, “Each gift strengthens our ability to make a difference. Each gift is a step on a student’s path to blazing their own trail. Blazers Give Day is our opportunity to share some of those stories, to hopefully inspire others to join, and to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who supports the University they love.”

All donations benefit the Blazers Give Fund, an unrestricted fund that supports the greatest needs of student scholarships and academic development.

On Blazers Give Day , gifts go further. Donors have an opportunity to double their impact. Gifts will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. Other giving options include a greatest-need fund for a specific college or designating a gift to a favorite fund.

www.vinu.edu/give Visitto make a gift.

Supporters are also encouraged to sign up to be Blazers Give Ambassadors. Ambassadors help promote Blazers Give Day by sharing social media content and encouraging friends and family to follow #BLAZERSGIVE.

The day will feature Facebook Live events and additional social media activity. Trailblazers can show their support and spread the word about Blazers Give Day through social media using the hashtag #BLAZERSGIVE.

Jefferson Union Trailblazers are invited on to stop in aton the Vincennes Campus to take photographs, record a message or write a thank-you note to a donor.

A food drive benefiting Sandy’s Pantry, which provides free, non-perishable food items to VU students, will be held at Jefferson Union in conjunction with Blazers Give Day . Professional clothing donations also can be made for the Blazers and More program, which provides business attire to VU students for interviews, career fairs, and other purposes. A coin contest and capture the flag event for students will also be held.

Learn more about Blazers Give Day at www.vinu.edu/give

