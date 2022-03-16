Carol A. Simpkins, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Carol was born in Marion, Indiana, on April 23, 1941, to Gerald L. and Mary L. (Nelson) Snyder. She married Danny Simpkins on July 28, 1961. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2005.

Carol retired as a Pharmacist from the Veterans Association.

She enjoyed attending church and was an avid animal lover.

Surviving is one daughter; Tonya Simpkins, Jasper, IN, one granddaughter; Jessica (Joey) Birkle, Jasper, IN, one brother; Stephen Hale and two great-grandchildren; Hallie and Brayden Birkle.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two sisters; Shirley Gross and Patty Moerke, and one granddaughter; Stephanie Simpkins.

A graveside service for Carol A. Simpkins will be held at a later date in Marion, Indiana at Grant Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be to the Dubois County Humane Society.

