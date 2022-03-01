City of Jasper was nominated for Annual Strong Towns Contest

The city of Jasper was nominated for consideration in the annual Strong Towns Contest and we have made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Now the fun starts! From Monday, February 28th through March 3rd at 12 pm Central time you can vote for JASPER to make it to the Elite Eight. To vote for Jasper go to www.strongtowns.org/stmedia.

Strong Towns is an organization that advocates bold and different thinking toward building better cities and towns by focusing on taking small incremental steps, embracing a process of continuous adaptation to stop valuing efficiency, and start valuing resilience. It is about taking new approaches to be sure cities and towns are making smart moves toward supporting their growth without adding significant financial burdens.

You can learn more about Strong Towns at www.strongtowns.org and remember to vote for Jasper starting Monday, February 28th through March 3rd.