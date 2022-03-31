Clark County Man Arrested for possession of child pornography

A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a Clark County man for possession of child pornography.

Master Trooper/Detective Scott Stewart with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force began an investigation in February of 2022, after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Master Trooper Stewart requested a search warrant based on information gathered during his investigation. On Tuesday, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an Equestrian Drive address in Sellersburg.

As a result of the investigation and search, Jeremy Sceifers, 42, of Sellersburg, was arrested on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each charge is a Level 5 Felony.

Jeremy Sceifers was transported and remanded into the custody of the Clark County Jail without incident.