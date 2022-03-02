State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is pleased to announce that Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans have been named top-performing plans by SavingforCollege.com based on investment performance during the fourth quarter of 2021. CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan secured the #1 spot for 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year investment performance, and came in at #3 for 1-year investment performance. CollegeChoice Advisor 529 Savings Plan ranked #1 for 10-year investment performance.

“From enhancing our investment lineup to reducing fees, we work hard to make CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans best-in-class investment vehicles for Hoosiers,” said Treasurer Mitchell. “We’re thrilled to receive this acknowledgment for their performance.”

CollegeChoice 529 provides account owners and gift contributors flexibility when it comes to saving for education after high school. Funds can be used at any eligible school or registered apprenticeship program, both in and out-of-state. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified education expenses like tuition, books, computers, equipment, and fees.

Indiana taxpayers may also be eligible for an annual state income tax credit of 20 percent of contributions to their CollegeChoice 529 accounts, worth up to $1,000 each year ($500 for married couples filing separately).

For more information about CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans, visit www.collegechoicedirect.com/plans.