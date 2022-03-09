Crossing the Finish Line Initiative Available this Summer

For the second consecutive summer, thousands of Indiana high school students will have the opportunity to accelerate the completion of a high-quality credential, including the Indiana College Core, an associate degree, or a career and technical education (CTE) certificate, for free through Crossing the Finish Line. The initiative is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education, the Commission for Higher Education, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, Ivy Tech Community College, and Vincennes University.

The Crossing the Finish Line initiative is available this summer to any high school student who is just a few classes away from completing a postsecondary certificate or a high-demand credential. This may include the Indiana College Core, a 30-credit hour block of general education college-level courses, or a postsecondary CTE certificate through a program of study.

In 2021, Crossing the Finish Line helped nearly 1,900 high school students from over 275 high schools complete a credential or a certificate – saving those students and their families over $1.4 million in tuition, fees, books, and other education expenses.

Tuition, fees, books, as well as the cost of obtaining transcripts and any required College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests, will be covered at Ivy Tech or Vincennes for all students participating in Crossing the Finish Line.

School counselors will be provided with a list of eligible students this week so that they can help empower students and families through this process. Additionally, eligible students will be contacted directly by either Ivy Tech or Vincennes via email and postcard, alerting them of their eligibility. From there, the institutions will work one-on-one with students to help them in obtaining transcripts and identifying courses needed to earn their respective credentials.

More information about Crossing the Finish Line is available at in.gov/doe/students