Daviess County Flushing Starts Monday April 4th

DAVIESS COUNTY RURAL WATER SYSTEMS WILL BE STARTING THEIR SPRING FLUSHING ON ALL CUSTOMERS STARTING MONDAY

APRIL 4, 2022 AND CONTINUE UNTIL FLUSHING IS COMPLETED. FLUSHING IN THE SOUTH AREA WE WILL START AT BUSSARD ROAD AND CONTINUE ON SOUTH. IN NORTH AREA WE WILL START AT 100N AND CONTINUE ON NORTH.

LOW WATER PRESSURE MAY BE EXPERIENCED WHILE FLUSHING IN CUSTOMERS AREA. AFTER FLUSHING CUSTOMER MAY ALSO HAVE DISCOLORED WATER FOR A SHORT TIME, IF ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL 812-254-4526.