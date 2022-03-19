Diana L. Schrader Joins HHCU as Senior Vice President Mortgage Services

Diana L. Schrader, a Seymour native and resident, has joined Hoosier Hills Credit Union as Senior Vice President Mortgage Services. She will be based at the Credit Union headquarters in Bedford, where she will be available to assist members throughout the Credit Union’s 40-county service area.

Schrader is a graduate of Concordia University in River Forest, IL., where she majored in psychology and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. She has extensive experience at financial institutions in Wisconsin and in Seymour in a career that has been focused on mortgages and lending in Central and Southern Indiana.

Drawing upon that background, Schrader said she hopes to build on HHCU’s already strong relationships with realtors and other referral partners, two cornerstones ofmortgage services.

“I have held positions in all mortgage service roles, which provides a good perspective,” Schrader said. “I want to be a major contributor to HHCU reaching its mission and growth strategies.”

Schrader is also looking forward to being an integral part of HHCU’s community-based and member-based missions of delivering service that is both personal and swift.“It is obvious the employees at HHCU love working here and feel appreciated,” Schrader said. “That is a rare opportunity and one in which I want to work in!”

“We are thrilled to have Diana come aboard,” said Travis Markley, President and CEO. “Her experience and obvious commitment to member services reflect a devotion to our goals of making a positive difference. Diana is a well-respected and experienced veteran of the financial industry in Indiana, particularly in Central and Southern Indiana. We are elated to have her talents on the HHCU team.”

Schrader, who is learning to be an airplane pilot, is also involved in the Boys Club/Girls Club, enjoys overnight camping trips, outdoor activities like hiking and biking and any travel that might involve trail-riding and one of her four horses. She has also bred,trained, and showed American Saddlebred horses and is a previous winner of the Wisconsin Weanling Futurity. Schrader, grandmother to two grandsons, has a daughter who lives in Wisconsin.