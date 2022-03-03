Donald William Marchino, age 66, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:19 p.m., on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 28, 1955, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Louis and Katherine (Rout) Marchino; and married Vicki Zakowski on May 15, 1976, at St. Albert Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana. Donald graduated from the Indianapolis School for the Deaf. He enjoyed drawing, bird watching and building things. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vicki Marchino, who passed away on May 3, 2011; one son, Kevin Marchino, who passed away on February 26, 2022; and one brother-in-law, Larry Frederick.

He is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Ricky Marchino of Huntingburg, Ind. and Peter (Raven) Marchino of Jasper, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Stacy Buhr of Huntingburg, Ind.; four brothers and four sisters-in-law, Larry (Betsy) Marchino of Bruceville, Ind., Patrick (Vicki) Marchino of Sullivan, Ind., James “Jim” (Jane Ann) Marchino of Newburgh, Ind. and Mark (Andrea) Marchino of Newburgh, Ind.; two sisters and brother-in-law, Diane Frederick of Vincennes, Ind. and Linda (Dean) Wagoner of Vincennes, Ind.; by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Donald Marchino will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com