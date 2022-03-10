Dubois County VFW Post 673 will host an Open House on March 24th

Dubois County VFW Post 673 in Jasper, Indiana will host an Open House with presentations to follow by Dubois County Veterans Service Officer, Gary Love on the evening of March 24, 2022. Presentations will include information regarding the Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care program as well as the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) Tuition and Fee Exemption program.

VA Community Care is a program that promotes, facilitates, and administers health care in a veteran’s local community when they do not reside near a VA medical center. These services are provided at reduced costs or for free by the VA for qualifying veterans.

The IDVA Tuition and Fee Exemption program provides reduced or free tuition/fees at Indiana public colleges and universities for the dependents of qualifying veterans who are residents of the State of Indiana.

VFW Post 673, located at 3131 N Newton Street in Jasper, will host the event beginning with an Open House, serving pizza and drinks at 5:00 PM. Presentations by Gary Love will follow at 6:00-7:00 PM, with a question and answer session afterward. All veterans from Dubois County who are interested in visiting the VFW Post in Jasper and learning more about these important programs are invited to attend.