Dubois Strong has Awarded the Fourth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, has been awarded the fourth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Kimberly Cavazos is the latest recipient of the Impact Grant which offers $5,000 to 11 people who move to Dubois County and stay for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. Kimberly has relocated with her husband and their three children to Dubois County from Tollhouse, California in the Fresno area. Kimberly, a former trauma-care LPN at a hospital in Fresno, has gained employment as an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) at Memorial Hospital and will be taking classes to become an RN (Registered Nurse). Kimberly’s husband, Josh, will be working for Carpenter Realty. The Cavazos family – who have friends in the area – were drawn to Dubois County due to the lower cost of living, the beauty of Southern Indiana, and the family-friendly atmosphere of our communities. They are looking forward to learning the area and making new friends. This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Cavazos family in establishing their new life in Dubois County. Additional Dubois County Relocation Impact Grants are available. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.

