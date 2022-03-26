Evansville clay and paper artists on display in St. Meinrad

An art exhibit titled “Clay and Paper” will be on display from March 30 through May 14, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad. The featured artists are David and Barbara Rodenberg of Evansville.

Barbara Rodenberg is a papermaker and collage artist. Nearly all of her raw material starts out as junk: junk mail, rusty junk from the street, the dusty contents of junk drawers, and junk shop discoveries. She finds it deeply satisfying to use this discarded stuff as a vehicle for her art. She likes the unpredictability of papermaking and the constraint of using only the odd shapes and textures of the junk she has gathered. She has been showing her work regionally since 2009.

David Rodenberg is a potter and sculptor, making both sculptural and functional pieces. He uses high-fire stoneware clay, mixing his own glazes from a variety of clays and chemicals. Surfaces can be smooth and worked with simple brush decoration or textured with cuts and scars. He has won numerous awards regionally and has exhibited work in international shows in France and Germany. His work can be seen in the Evansville Museum of Arts and Science.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.