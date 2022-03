A civilian employee with the Evansville Police Department is looking at child molestation charges. The department yesterday acknowledged 57-year-old Gregory Galka’s arrest. He’s an IT specialist with the department and has been working with the police since August of last year. No one is saying just what Galka is being accused of. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

