First Choice Solutions Annual April Showers Festival on Saturday, April 23

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

First Choice Solutions, (FCS), formerly the Pregnancy Care Center, will be having their annual April Showers Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12-4 PM at 714 W. Walnut Street, Washington. FCS will have several different types of booths, including kid’s games, barrel rides, raffles for different

kinds of baskets, kettle corn, hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken and chips, bottled water, and face painting. Donations for the food are encouraged.

The police and fire departments will be here again demonstrating various activities, which were a hit with the kiddos last year. The game booths, barrel ride, raffle items, fire and police demonstrations, and face painting booth will require tickets that can be purchased on site.

Two local Christian bands will be providing music. Please come and join us for an afternoon of music, food, and fun! All proceeds will be used for operating expenses to help serve our clients. There is a rain date of Saturday, April 30 at the same time! Also, if you plan to come, please bring lawn, or bag chairs to be able to sit and enjoy the music and food.