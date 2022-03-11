Gas prices in Indiana are inching closer to a record. Triple-A yesterday said the average price for a gallon of regular is now four dollars and 14-cents. That’s up 16-cents since Monday. Indiana’s all-time-high for gas was back in 2011 when gas hit four-dollars-and-25-cents a gallon. Triple-A says gas is most expensive in central and parts of northern Indiana, it’s least expensive in the southwest corner of the state.

