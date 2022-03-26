Girls on the Run fundraiser to inspire attendees

On Thursday, March 31, Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana is joining Girls on the Run International to host “Dream it. Do it. Be it.” – a virtual event to support our powerful mission.

This inspiring fundraising event will celebrate the dreams of women and girls and the immeasurable strength they exhibit as they boldly pursue them. When you embrace your dreams, anything is possible. That’s why this evening of empowerment includes an incredible line-up of groundbreaking women including Olympian Simone Biles and inspirational stories from Girls on the Run alumni. Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana, in conjunction with the Astra Theatre, will be hosting a virtual Watch Party of this event on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 from 7:00-8:00 EST. Tickets for the in-person watch party will be $10 for adults, $5 for school-aged children & FREE to younger children, and to all GOTR girls. All guests will have the opportunity to make a gift to support girls in our area. To learn more and register for the event, visit Girls on the Run’s website. If you are unable to join the in-person watch party, can also register to watch the event online. When registering, please be sure to select Girls on the Run Southwest Indiana as the Event Host.

Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd -5 th grade girls. Participants develop social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana is proud to serve 216 girls throughout Dubois and Vanderburgh Counties this season. Visit www.gotrswin.org to learn how to get involved n your community.