Harry V. Greer, 85, of Jasper, formerly of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Northwood Good Samaritan Center in Jasper.

He was born June 25, 1936, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Alfred Robert and Mary Edith (Anthony) Greer; and married Wanda J. Webster on June 12, 1976, in Kokomo. Harry was a retired meat cutter and worked at Kroger for 38 years. He enjoyed bingo, cooking, and watching westerns. His family was the love of his life and he often served as a caregiver for other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda J. Greer, on June 12, 2014; three children, Jeff Greer, Lisa Hatfield, and Bruce Burge; and brother, Bill Greer.

He is survived by six children, Thomas Greer of Arkansas, Audrey Allen and Cathy Wheadon both of Jasper, Avery Selzer, Kim Peters, and Stacy Fickes all of Kokomo; sister, Betty Carter of Kendallville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Harry Greer will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com