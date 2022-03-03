Heather R. Dilger, age 48 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:03 pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heather was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 16, 1973 to Paul and Rosalie (Mann) Chanley. She married Steve J. Dilger on October 12, 1996 in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

She was a 1991 Graduate of Jasper High School where she qualified for the state golf championships, and then graduated from Indiana State University with a Bachelors Degree in Interior Design.

Heather owned and operated her own Interior Design Company, Heather Dilger LLC., since 2008.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

Heather enjoyed remodeling homes with her husband Steve, and took part in many projects throughout her career but what brought her the most joy is creating spaces in people’s homes that worked for them. She had a gift of walking into a room and seeing how things should be.

She was an avid golfer, enjoyed following the activities of her nieces and nephews, traveling, and spending time with family and enjoying the simple pleasures in life.

Surviving is her husband, Steve J. Dilger of Jasper, her parents Paul and Rosie Chanley of Jasper, two sisters, Stacy Dedrick (Darin), Westfield, IN, Carey Chanley, Brownstown, IN, six nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Heather Dilger will be held at 10am on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from Noon until 4pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9am until the 10am Mass time at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

