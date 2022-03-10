Indiana Commission for Higher Education Seeking Student Commission Member

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for the next Student Commission Member position. The student member, to be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will serve on the Commission from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.

The student member is a full voting member of the Commission for Higher Education, which is a 14-member coordinating body for the state’s public postsecondary education system. In addition to the student member, the Commission consists of one faculty representative, one representative from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana, and three at-large members.

To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2024 semester at an Indiana public higher education institution, and live in the state of Indiana.

The 2022 Student Application and Agreement to Serve will be accepted via email (preferred), regular mail, express mail, or fax. Candidates for the student member position must submit the application, two letters of recommendation, and a signed agreement to serve by midnight on Friday, April 1 , 2022 .

The Commission’s Student Nominating Committee will review applications and notify those that will be selected for in-person interviews by Friday, April 22. Interviews will take place on Friday, April 29 at the Commission’s office in downtown Indianapolis. All applicants will receive notification as to whether or not the Nominating Committee has selected them for the Governor’s consideration.

Visit www.in.gov/che/4874.htm for more information.