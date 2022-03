The price at the pump in Indiana isn’t going up. Triple-A says the average price in the state for a gallon of regular gas was four dollars and 23-cents Monday. That’s down a penny from the day before. Drivers in Indiana are paying about 25 cents more per gallon than one week ago, and are paying 88 cents more than one month ago. Triple-A says gas is most expensive in northwestern Indiana and is least expensive in southeastern parts of the state.

