After two years, Indiana is no longer living under a coronavirus emergency order. Governor Holcomb yesterday lifted the order that’s been in place since March of 2020. The emergency order long ago stopped requiring masks or social distancing, the governor left it in place as long as he did in order to collect extra benefits from the federal government. Lawmakers this week approved new legislation that will allow the state to continue to collect many of those extra benefits.

