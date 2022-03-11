Indiana Senate approved Plan to Allow Gun Owners to carry without a Permit

It’s now up to Governor Holcomb. The Indiana Senate yesterday approved the plan to allow law-abiding gun owners in the state to carry their pistols without a permit from the state. Republicans revived the legislation after some senators moved to gut it last week. Law enforcement groups, including the Indiana State Police, have fought the proposal for years. Governor Holcomb last week said he will “review” the legislation before deciding what to do with it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



