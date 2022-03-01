INDOT Announces Lane Closures On U.S. 231 near Rockport

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a pavement operation on U.S. 231 near Rockport.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 7, contractors will close the southbound driving lane of U.S. 231 for concrete patching. As a part of this regular maintenance operation, workers will remove sections of concrete that have weakened over time under normal conditions and replace the patches with new concrete. This operation adds several years of life to the existing pavement.

Work is expected to last for about a week depending upon weather conditions. During the project, the southbound driving lane will be closed, but the passing lane will be open. Flaggers will be present in the work zone during intermittent periods where extra traffic control is required.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.