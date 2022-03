There’s a stinging ant in southern Indiana that doesn’t belong. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources this week confirmed that the Asian Needle Ant has been discovered in Evansville. It’s the first ant to be found in the state. DNR says the ant stings, and scientists say it hurts. No one is sure how the ant arrived in Indiana. It is being classified as an invasive species.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr