Ireland’s St. Patricks Day Celebration Pageant Winners

Ireland’s St. Patricks day celebration Pageants took place on Saturday, March 5th, and the winners were announced:

Little Miss Shamrock – Presley Vogler

1st Runnerup – Tenley Miller

2nd Runnerup – Lily Schnarr

Best Irish Spirit – Harper Showalter

People’s Choice – Ava Greenwell

Little Mister – Spencer Oddo

Miss Teen Shamrock – Isabel Schwenk

1st Runnerup – Callie Powell

2nd Runnerup – Marley Hostetter

People’s Choice – Adalyn Terwiske

Miss Shamrock – Kylie Weisheit

1st Runnerup – Celeste Eby

2nd Runnerup – Kella Lichlyter

Best Irish Spirit – Braylin Whaley