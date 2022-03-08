James William “Bill” Casey, age 87, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 12:04 a.m. on , 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

James was born in Braden, Tennessee on , 1934 to James and Mary (McCulley) Casey.

James graduated from Memphis State University and went on to receive his Master’s in Education from Indiana University. He retired as a math teacher and professor in East Chicago. James served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960.

He was an avid gardener and loved his flowers.

Surviving are two sisters; Edith Edlund, Arlington, TN, and Mary Jane Holden, Leesville, LA and one brother; John Casey, Broken Arrow, OK.

Preceding him in death are two sisters; Elizabeth Fulk and Francis Hayes.

A burial for James W. “Bill” Casey will be held at Wall’s Cemetery in Braden, Tennessee at a later date.

