Janet L. Klem, age 68, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by family.

Janet was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 23, 1953, to Edward John “Coon” and Mary Eleanor (Patterson) Yaggi. She married Timothy Alan Klem on May 18, 1991, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a 1971 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from Ewing Properties in 2012.

She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Newburgh and Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

Janet’s grandchildren and her family were the most important aspects of her life, and she loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed I.U. Basketball, playing cards and Dominos, and spending time at the beach and in the sun.

Surviving are her husband, Tim Klem, Newburgh, IN, daughters, Dawn (Phil) Durcholz, Newburgh, IN, Dori (Barry) Money, Owensville, IN, step son, Matt Klem, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Maddy, Nolan, Ellie, Emma, and Christian, and three sisters, Joanne (Dennis) Blake, Jasper, IN, Kathy (Doug) Padgett, Newburgh, IN, and Barbara Douglas, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial for Janet L. Klem will be held at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Fr. Tyler Tenbarge will be the celebrant.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

