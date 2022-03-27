Jasper Accident Causes Total Loss and $6000 in Damages

An accident in Jasper causes a total loss and over $6000 in damages.

Saturday afternoon at the Khols on Newton St., the driver of a Ford Fusion was attempting to pull out of a parking spot when they accidentally hit the accelerator instead of their brake.

The driver lost control of their vehicle and backed into the side of a parked Hyundai Sonata, which was then pushed into a parked Chevrolet Impala.

In the process, the Ford sustained $3000 in damages, the Hyundai was a total loss, and the Chevrolet also received $3000 in damages.

No one was injured and there are no charges against the driver of the Ford at this time.