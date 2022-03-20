Jasper Man Arrested for Battery and Underage Drinking

A Jasper man was arrested for battery and underage drinking.

Early Saturday morning, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a residence in reference to an ongoing physical domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers found the subject identified as, 18-Year-Old, Jake Rose, physically battering an adult victim.

Officers were able to remove Rose from the victim and found that Rose was under the influence of alcohol.

Rose was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of domestic battery and minor consumption.

Author: Celia Neukam