Jasper man arrested on domestic battery charges.

Yesterday evening jasper police officers were dispatched to jasper Wal-Mart in reference to a female subject reporting a domestic incident that had occurred. Upon the officer’s arrival and after investigation it was determined that the male subject, 68-year-old Robert McCoy, had left the area. McCoy was located at his residence and taken into custody.

McCoy was lodged in Dubois county security center on charges of Domestic Battery Class A Misdemeanor, and interfering with the reporting of a crime (a misdemeanor)