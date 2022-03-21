Jasper Man was arrested on Invasion of Privacy charges.

Jasper Police Department was contacted in reference to 39-year-old Brandon J. Wilkie violating the terms of a no-contact order. upon further investigation, officers confirmed Wilkie violated an active no-contact order by making contact with the victim and also going to a location that he was previously trespassed from.

Wilkie was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of Invasion of Privacy Class A misdemeanor and Criminal Trespass Class A misdemeanor.