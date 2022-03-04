Jerome A. Fleck, age 77 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 am on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerome was born in Maltersville, Indiana on May 18, 1944 to Andrew and Martha (Giesler) Fleck. He married Kathleen Jane Berg on May 16, 1968 in St. Anthony Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 16, 2015.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he served on the Finance Committee.

Jerome was the owner of Fleck Construction and built 100+ homes in the area over the years. He also had a cattle farm that he enjoyed greatly. Please, if Jerome built your house, please send a picture to bcandlrg@aol.com. We would love to see his work as it stands today.

In his later years, he enjoyed attending auctions. He was an unbelievably hard worker that loved his family, his faith and his profession.

Surviving is one daughter, Lisa Gutgsell, Schnellville, IN, one son, Dean Fleck (Gerry), St. Anthony, IN, five grandchildren, Adam, Cole, and Moriah Fleck, and Harrison and Max Gutgsell, one great grandchild, Warner Fleck, two sisters, Pat Hasenour (Gerald), Celestine, and Aline Laake (David), Nashville, TN.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one son-in-law, Blake Gutgsell, one sister, Ruth Goeppner, and two brothers, Ralph and Jim Fleck.

A Mass of Christian burial for Jerome A. Fleck will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday March 8, 2022, at St Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be to the St. Anthony Cemetery Fund, The St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department, or to a favorite charity.

