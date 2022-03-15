Jerome F. ”Jerry” Wibbeler, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m., on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born April 5, 1935, in Holland, Indiana, to Rufus Frederick and Sarah Gladys (Kemper) Wibbeler. He was a Holland Dutchman and a member of the 1953 basketball sectional champions; and the last surviving member of the team. Jerry married Dianne Louise Kamman at St. James Lutheran Church on September 15, 1961. He was a veteran of the United States Army. The first tour he served was in Germany, where he was a radio operator and also played on the Army baseball team; he was stateside his second tour. He worked as an upholsterer; was a member of the Holland United Methodist Church and Holland American Legion Post #343. Jerry was an avid LA Dodgers fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wallace and Earl Wibbeler.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne of Holland; a daughter, Angela Kay Farmer of Holland; a son, Jeffery Scott (Dawn) Wibbeler of Selvin; two sisters, Marjorie Houchin-Clements of Texas, Donna Sue (Gerald) Fuhrman of Holland; one brother, Allan (Norma Jean) Wibbeler of Huntingburg; four grandchildren, Britni (Jenah) Feece of Holland, Dalie Wibbeler of Mt. Vernon, Jake Wibbeler of Selvin and Danielle (Will) Schaust of Indy, one great-grandson, Alex Hendrix.

Memorial services for Jerry Wibbeler will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Holland United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Holland United Methodist Cemetery. Pastor Keith Chanley will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Holland United Methodist Church, Thursday, March 17th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and also from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service. All services will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com