Joan E. Steffe, age 79, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, IN.

Joan was born in Celestine, Indiana, on April 22, 1942, to Edward and Theresia (Mathies) Hasenour. She married James L. Steffe on October 14, 1961 in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2013.

Joan retired from K-Mart in Jasper then went on to become owner of Bohnert Advertising alongside her belated husband, Jim. Together they supplied local businesses and community events with their advertising needs.

She was a member of St. Celestine Catholic Church, the Celestine Community Club, Celestine Park, the Celestine Fire Department and the St. Anne’s Society.

She received the Celestine Distinguished Service Award in 2018.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and following them in their activities.

Surviving is one daughter; Cheryl (Ed) Mehringer, Celestine, IN, one son; Mike (Ann) Steffe, Ferdinand, IN, four grandsons; Luke and Reid Steffe and Ross and Evan Mehringer.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother; Delmar Hasenour.

A Mass of Christian burial for Joan E. Steffe will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Celestine Cemetery Fund, the Celestine Fire Department or to a favorite charity.

