Joseph R. Kerstiens, age 69, of Indianapolis (formerly of Jasper), Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home.

Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 16, 1952, to Elmore and Catherine (Vonderheide) Kerstiens. He married Valerie Carter on September 15, 2013. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2021.

Joe owned and operated, Joe Kerstiens Trucking Company and later retired as a truck driver.

He enjoyed his years as a truck driver and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is one son; Terry (Shannon) Kerstiens, Dubois, IN, one step-daughter; Kristie Carter, Indianapolis, IN, five grandchildren; Trevor Giles, Jacob Kerstiens, Alexander Ayala, Dylan Carter and Mekayla Dodson, five brothers; Charlie (Kim), Mike, Robert, John (Beverly) and Mark Kerstiens, and six sisters; Rose (Tom) Goeppner, Donna (Bill) Verkamp, Mary (Jeff) Houchin, Louise Allen, Carol (Mike) Vailes and Jolene (Doug) Pancake, one step daughter-in-law, Linda Carter.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are his parents, two brothers; Tom and David “Curly” Kerstiens and one step-son Kenneth “KJ” Carter.

A celebration of life service for Joseph R. Kerstiens will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be to a favorite charity.

