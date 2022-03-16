Kentucky Arrested For Methamphetamine in Spencer County

Indiana State Police Jasper All Crimes Policing Team Arrested a Kentucky Man for Methamphetamine

On March 3, 2022, Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team, conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of SR 161 and Old SR 45 in Spencer County. The driver was identified as Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro, KY. During the traffic stop, Troopers became suspicious of illegal drug activity and Trooper Kaitlyn Greene and her K9, Drogos, were requested. Probable cause was obtained and Johnson was found to be in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine. Johnson was transported to the Spencer County Jail.

Charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony