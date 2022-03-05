Lee Irwin Sturgeon, age 83, of English, IN passed away on March 2, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, IN.

He was born on June 15, 1938, to Dale Sturgeon and Dora (Hall) Sturgeon in Doolittle Mills, IN.

Lee had a race car in the day and would race at local dirt tracks in the area and he was an avid Nascar fan. He was a common fixture at the local hangouts at Possum Junction and Cottage Inn before they closed and at St. Croix with his buddies. Most of all Lee loved his family and spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years Nova (Hensley) Sturgeon, son Warren “Bub” Sturgeon, grandson Ryan Chambers and his siblings Mary Qualkenbush, Ozzie Sturgeon, and Jerry Sturgeon.

Lee is survived by his children Star (Doug) Chambers, Christal (Jason) Kunkler, and Wade (Tina) Sturgeon, grandchildren Dakota and Kiona Kunkler and Kaitlyn Sturgeon, great-grandchildren Alexis and Preston Chambers, Bryson and Kynlee Kunkler, and 1 one the way.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time of 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Albert Madden will officiate the funeral service, with burial to follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.

