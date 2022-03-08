Mr. Leroy J. Jerger, age 80, entered eternal life on March 6, 2022, from Memorial Hospital in Jasper, IN after a short illness. He was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Jasper to Harold and Bertha (Renner) Jerger.

Leroy graduated from Jasper High School in 1959 and married Darlene Jochum at St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg, IN on Oct. 12, 1963. He was a wholesale route salesman for Holland Dairy, retiring in 2002 after 42 years of dedicated service. Leroy was a devoted member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where he served as a Hospitality Minister. Leroy and Darlene worked tirelessly together for over 33 years owning, maintaining, and managing a large number of rental homes. He enjoyed having worked part-time at The Skate Palace and was proud of having consumed over 2,000 gallons of his favorite dessert, ice cream, in his lifetime. Leroy also appreciated morning coffee meetings with friends, walking on the Riverwalk, exercising his cognition with Suduko puzzles, and extensive travel around the country, especially Florida and Wisconsin. Leroy and Darlene most loved participating in their grandchildren’s sports, music, and school activities together.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene, his children Mary (Monte) Osterman of Racine, WI, Ann (Jason) Terwiske of Ireland, IN, David (Amanda) Jerger of Jasper, Beth (Kevin) Howard of Jasper, and Dean (Leslie) Jerger of Jasper. Leroy is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Kathy (Jim) Dwyer of Ft. Pierce, FL, brothers Ron (Fran) Jerger of St. Henry, IN, Hal Jerger of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Phil Jerger of Loxahatchee, FL, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph, David, and Edward Jerger, and sisters Florence Wagner and Marie Garrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1385 West 6th St. Jasper, IN 47546. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Memorials are suggested to be directed to Precious Blood Catholic Church.