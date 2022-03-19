Livingston joins Hoosier Hills Credit Union as Vice President of Mitchell Operations

Lori Livingston has recently joined Hoosier Hills Credit Union as Vice President of Mitchell Operations at the Mitchell Service Center. Livingston, a Mitchell native and graduate of Mitchell High School, has a nearly two-decade career in banking in Central and Southern Indiana.

Her most recent role prior to joining HHCU was as Northwest Bank branch office manager in Mitchell. She is experienced in all levels of consumer lending and community banking and looks forward to a hands-on approach to serving members, which has typified the HHCU mission for more than five decades.

“I love helping others achieve their goals,” Livingston said, “whether that is the financial goals of our members or assisting employees grow in their current roles or achieving other career goals.”

She has participated in community affairs in her roles at other area financial institutions, including the Paoli Chamber of Commerce and Orange County Women’s Giving Circle. Her career has included positions at Integra Bank as Banking Center Manager and at Springs Valley Bank and Trust as Assistant Vice President Commercial Lender. She received the annual Most Valuable Player award several times during her years at Integra.

“It is so important that we all love what we are doing and enjoy the people we do it with,” she said. “My co-workers are so important to me, and I want us all to come to work, do what we are here to do and have a great time while we are doing it.”

“We are thrilled that Lori has joined our Mitchell team,” said Andy Fish, Senior Vice President Retail Services. “She is a fit for our culture, our employees and our members and brings a wealth of experience to HHCU.”

Livingston said she looks forward to growing into her role at the Mitchell Service Center of HHCU. “I am already seeing the credit union differences from banks,” she said.

Livingston, an Orleans resident, has been married to Robert Livingston for 23 years. The couple has one son, Eric Livingston, who is employed with Spring Mill Veterinary Services in Mitchell.As for hobbies, she loves to cook, go fishing, spend time boating at Patoka Lake, sittingby a campfire, and simply enjoying the company of family and friends.

Her vision for HHCU in the upcoming years is straightforward but important. “I look forward to the growth that comes from gaining new members and serving our existing members and relationships,” Livingston said.

About Hoosier Hills Credit Union:

Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, which means those who bank with Hoosier Hills are the owners of the credit union. Headquartered in Bedford, Indiana, HHCU is a full-service financial institution which operates 9 service centers serving southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. The Credit Union, founded in 1969, provides a wide array of loan, savings, investment, and insurance services to meet members’ financial needs. Decisions are made locally, and personal service is a primary focus. Hoosier Hills Credit Union’s Mission: To be better for our members by making a positive difference in their lives and in the communities we serve. Better Service, Better Banking, Better for You!