Lois Ann Bye, 78, of English, IN went to be with her Lord and Savior on , 2022, while at her home with her son.

She was born on , 1943, to Wayne and Lota (Apple) Brubeck in Paoli, IN.

Lois Ann was a teacher for 40 years in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. She received her teacher degree from Asbury College and received her Master’s Degree from Indiana State University. She had many children throughout her career that she touched. Lois Ann always stayed late at school to make sure she was prepared for her students. Lois Ann supported her husband, John, though out the 52 years they had together. She was a wonderful pastor’s wife, a member of Highfill Chapel General Baptist Church, English Aglow, and support Missionary Church Groups, she went to the Dominican Republic on a mission trip. Lois Ann worked in the church as a School teacher, Children’s Church teacher, in Bible School, she decorated the church for most events. She enjoyed watching her birds and telling anyone and everyone that “Jesus loves you”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Bye, and sisters; infant Jane Ellen Brubeck and Mary Lou Gilliatt.

Lois is survived by her children Stephen Wayne (Becky) Bye and Evelyn Grace (Josh) Embry and her grandson Braeden Embry, in-laws Joann (Royce) Dill and J.D. (Faye) Bye, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held on , 2022, at Highfill Chapel General Baptist Church at 11:00 am.

Visitation will be on , 2022, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Also, visitation will be on from 9:00 am until service time at Highfill Chapel General Baptist Church.

Officiating the funeral service will be Rev. Enoch Sirois and Rev. Joe Crowe, with burial to follow at Highfill Cemetery, Taswell, IN.

