Lt. Gov. Crouch traveling to Israel

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is traveling to Israel this week at the invitation of the State Government Leadership Foundation. The lieutenant governor will be in the country starting Friday for a weeklong trade mission.

“This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture, and manufacturing in the Middle East,” Crouch said. “Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship.”

Crouch will be part of a delegation that includes five other lieutenant governors from across the nation.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking Israeli government officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

The trip will also include stops at agricultural areas and defense facilities.

Lt. Gov. Crouch is scheduled to return to Indiana Wednesday, March 23. The trip is being paid for by State Government Leadership Foundation.