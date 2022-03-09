Martin County EMT Arrested on Multiple Charges

Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on , 2021, in Martin County.

The investigation began when the Indiana State Police received information that Copeland had possibly battered a patient that was being transported via ambulance to a local hospital. Upon the conclusion of the investigation by Detective Sergeant David Mitchell, all findings were turned over to a Special Prosecutor for review. As a result, Prosecuting Attorneys, Chris Gall and Stan Levco, filed the following charges in Martin County Court:

Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony

Felony Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

Battery, Class B Misdemeanor

On , 2022 Copeland turned himself in to the Martin County Jail.

Indiana State Police remind that all charges are merely allegations, and all criminal defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.