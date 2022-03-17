Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Offering Free Weight Checks For Baby

Wednesday Weight Checks for Baby

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks on Wednesdays except for the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed. 812-996-0383

Weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. Enter the main entrance of the hospital and stop at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the appropriate location (across from the outpatient lab).

** A mask will be required. Please do NOT attend if:

In the last 72 hours you or your support person have:

– had a fever of 100.0 or higher

– developed new respiratory infection symptoms, such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, sore throat, etc.

– experienced the new onset of two or more of the following: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, or loss of taste or smell.

Or, in the last 14 days have you or your support person:

– has been in contact with a known or suspected positive case or coronavirus without the appropriate PPE.

– had a family member with symptoms notified that they were a close contact (within 6 feet) of a known positive case of coronavirus.